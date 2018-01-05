>
Vegetables
Savoury tarts: Recipes for savoury tarts

Leek and Asparagus tart 

This is a delicious family meal, perfect for lunch or dinner, picnics or buffet occasions.

Serves: 6 -8
Preparation time: 30 minutes
Ingredients:
500g block of ready made short-crust pastry
15g unsalted butter
2 leeks, washed, thinly sliced
100g asparagus tips
3 eggs
120g Rachel’s Greek Style Natural Bio Live Yogurt
240ml double cream
120g Strong cheddar cheese
Salt & pepper
Pinch English mustard powder

How to make:

1. Pre-heat the oven to 200°C/gas mark 6. Grease a large tart case, preferably loose bottomed. Roll out the pastry on a lightly floured surface into a round until it is 5cm larger than the tart case. Lift the pastry up and drape over the tart case there should be an overhang. Carefully push the pastry into the edges of the tart case. Trim off the overhang and chill in the fridge for 20-30 minutes.

2. Whilst the pastry is chilling, melt the butter in a small pan and add the leeks, stir occasionally until they are soft.

3. Meanwhile cook the asparagus tips in boiling water for 5 minutes until beginning to soften. Drain immediately and immerse in cold water (this will help keep their colour).

4. Bake the pastry case blind by placing a large piece of greaseproof paper in the centre and fill with baking beans or dried pulses. Bake for 20 minutes until golden brown.

5. Beat the eggs in a jug or bowl, add the yogurt and cream and whisk together, add the cheese and seasoning.

6. Leave the baked pastry case to cool slightly before adding the filling ingredients.

7. Layer the base with the cooked leeks, add half of the egg mixture and then carefully place the asparagus tips on top, finish with the remaining egg mixture.

8. Bake the quiche for 30-40 minutes until golden and set in the middle.

9. Allow to cool slightly before slicing.




  
  
22/02/2012
Vegetables
