Savoury tarts: Recipes for savoury tarts

Vegetables
Wensleydale tart

Wensleydale tart
Wensleydale cheese is thought to have been developed during the Norman Conquest, over 900 years ago. Enjoy its subtle flavour in this tart recipe by the British Cheese Board.
Preparation time: 5 minutes
Cooking time: 30 minutes

Ingredients:

Ready-rolled shortcrust pastry 1/2 pack
Butter 50g (2oz)
Onions 225g (8oz), peeled and finely chopped
Grated nutmeg 1/2 tsp
Plain flour 3 tbsp
Milk 300ml (1/2 pint)
Salt and freshly ground black pepper
Wensleydale cheese 75g (3oz), grated
Breadcrumbs 15g (1/2oz)

How to make:

1. Preheat the oven to 200°C/400°F/Gas 6. Line and grease a 25cm (10in) flan tin with the pastry and bake blind for 15 minutes by lining the pastry case with greaseproof paper and filling with baking beans or rice.

2. Meanwhile, melt 25g (1oz) of the butter in a saucepan and cook the onions gently for about 5 minutes, until soft. Remove the onions from the pan and reserve on a plate while making the sauce. Preheat the grill to a moderate heat.

3. Add the remaining butter to the saucepan with the nutmeg, cook gently for about 30 seconds and then stir the flour into the butter. Gradually add the milk, stirring continuously, until it forms a smooth paste. Season and return the onions to the pan with half of the cheese. Cook for 1-2 minutes.

4. Spoon the hot sauce into the pastry case and sprinkle on the breadcrumbs and remaining cheese. Place on a grill pan and grill for around 5 minutes, until golden brown. Serve hot with roasted root vegetables or cold with a salad.




  
  
Food and Drink Editor
22/02/2012
Vegetables
