Savoury tarts: Recipes for savoury tarts Asparagus, potato and parmesan tart recipe Asparagus, potato and Parmesan tart This summer fresh



Serves: 6 This summer fresh tart can be a perennial favourite thanks to the British supermarket. Enjoy the fine taste of asparagus with parmesan cheese . Delicious. Ingredients:

300g (10oz) plain flour Pinch salt

300g (10oz) new 125g (5oz) TREX (dairy-free alternative to butter)300g (10oz) new potatoes , scrubbed 200g (7oz) asparagus spears, trimmed eggs 300ml pot crème fraiche 50g (2oz) Parmesan cheese, finely grated Salt and freshly ground black pepper How to make: 1. Sift the flour and salt into a large mixing bowl. Use your fingertips to rub the TREX into the flour until the mixture looks like fine crumbs. Add 4-5 tbsp chilled water and mix it in with a knife until the pastry clings together. Form the dough into a ball, then wrap and chill for 10 minutes.



2. Preheat the oven to 200°C/fan oven 180°C/Gas Mark 6.



3. Roll out the pastry on a lightly floured surface and use it to line a 20x30cm (8x12in) oblong tart tin. Line with a piece of foil or greaseproof paper and baking beans and bake ‘blind’ (i.e. without a filling) for 15 minutes. Meanwhile, boil the new potatoes in lightly salted water for 15 minutes.



4. Take the flan from the oven and remove the foil or paper and baking beans.

Reduce the oven temperature to 180°C/fan oven 160°C/Gas Mark 4.



5. Drain and cool the potatoes, then slice them and place over the base of the flan. Cook the asparagus in boiling water for 2 minutes, rinse with cold water, then arrange over the top of the potatoes.



6. Beat together the eggs, crème fraiche and Parmesan cheese. Season. Pour into the flan case, then bake for 30-35 minutes, until set. Best served warm.





