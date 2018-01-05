Savoury tarts: Recipes for savoury tarts Mini Green Tart with Goats Cheese Mini green tart with goats cheese These tarts are packed with green goodness and the creamy melty taste of goats cheese. Heaven.



Serves: 4

Ingredients: 3 medium eggs 50g of toasted bread (or golden bread crumbs) Olive oil 250g green spring vegetables: peas, asparagus spears, green beans 100g salad sprouts 1 tbsp chopped mint leaves 350ml - single or whipping cream 2tbsp flour /all purpose flour 100g crumbed fresh goat cheese Salt and pepper Basque chilli pepper Instructions: 1. Pre-heat the oven to 200ºC/400ºF.



2. Mix the bread crumbs. Oil 4 mini cocotte dishes using kitchen paper and line the casserole dishes with bread crumbs.



3. Prepare a bain-marie using a baking tin with a few centimetres /1” of water. Boil water in a large casserole dish.



4. Blanche each vegetable separately for 2 to 3 minutes; green beans will need a little longer, peas a little less. Stop cooking and immediately place under cold water.



5. Cut them into small pieces. Mix the salad sprouts, mint leaves and cream.



6. Add 3 eggs and the flour. Distribute the mixture, the vegetables, and the crumbled goat cheese into the mini cocottes.



7. Place in the oven in the bain-marie and leave to cook for 20 minutes without covering.



8. Sprinkle each tart with a pinch of Basque chilli pepper.



9. Cook for a further 5 minutes and serve.





