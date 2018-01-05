|
Savoury tarts: Recipes for savoury tarts
Mini Green Tart with Goats Cheese
Serves: 4
Ingredients:
3 medium eggs
50g of toasted bread (or golden bread crumbs)
250g green spring vegetables: peas, asparagus spears, green beans
100g salad sprouts
1 tbsp chopped mint leaves
350ml - single or whipping cream
2tbsp flour/all purpose flour
100g crumbed fresh goat cheese
Salt and pepper
Basque chilli pepper
Instructions:1. Pre-heat the oven to 200ºC/400ºF.
2. Mix the bread crumbs. Oil 4 mini cocotte dishes using kitchen paper and line the casserole dishes with bread crumbs.
3. Prepare a bain-marie using a baking tin with a few centimetres /1” of water. Boil water in a large casserole dish.
4. Blanche each vegetable separately for 2 to 3 minutes; green beans will need a little longer, peas a little less. Stop cooking and immediately place under cold water.
5. Cut them into small pieces. Mix the salad sprouts, mint leaves and cream.
6. Add 3 eggs and the flour. Distribute the mixture, the vegetables, and the crumbled goat cheese into the mini cocottes.
7. Place in the oven in the bain-marie and leave to cook for 20 minutes without covering.
8. Sprinkle each tart with a pinch of Basque chilli pepper.
9. Cook for a further 5 minutes and serve.
