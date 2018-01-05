Savoury tarts: Recipes for savoury tarts Mediterranean Vegetable Feta Cheese Tart Mediterranean Vegetable Feta Cheese Tart Using a frying pan like this one from Using a frying pan like this one from Le Creuset for baking a tart in the oven may not seem a likely choice of utensil, but the combination of the material and the shape makes it ideal. No pastry making skills are required for this recipe as it uses the ready -made variety and this, together with many off the shelf ingredients, makes it a very easy tart to assemble. Serves: 6 - 8 Ingredients: 225g ready-made short crust pastry 75g roasted peppers in oil, drained 175g canned artichoke hearts in brine, drained 25g sun dried tomatoes in oil, drained 175g fresh baby tomatoes, halved ½ level teaspoon dried sage ½ level teaspoon dried oregano 3 medium eggs 125ml semi-skimmed milk 125g feta cheese Salt Freshly ground black pepper Instructions: Oven: 200ºc / 400ºf / Gas 6, and 180ºc / 350ºc /Gas 4, pre-heated

1. Roll out the pastry until it is approximately 5mm (1/4inch) thick and large enough to line the base and sides of the pan. Press it into the pan, trimming off any excess pastry from the top edge. If possible chill in the refrigerator for 30 minutes.



2. Cut the peppers into thin strips; cut the artichokes into quarters and chop the sun dried tomatoes into small pieces. Mix together in a bowl with the tomatoes, herbs and some seasoning. Transfer to the pastry lined pan, levelling the top. In the same bowl beat together the eggs, milk and crumbled feta cheese. Pour this over the filling.



3. Bake in the centre of the oven for 15 minutes at the higher temperature, then reduce to the lower temperature and continue baking for a further 10 - 15 minutes, or until the filling is set and the top golden brown.



4. Allow the tart to cool in the pan for at least 10 - 15 minutes then, with the aid of a spatula ease it out on to a warmed serving plate. Serve warm with some crisp bread and mixed leaf salad.









