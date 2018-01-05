- Savoury tarts: Recipes for savoury tarts

>
Vegetables
Delamere Caramelised Onion and Goats Cheese Tart

This sweet tart tastes great when teamed with fresh new potatoes and a rocket salad.

Serves: 4

Ingredients:

4 circles of puff pastry (rolled out and cut to approx. 10cm in diameter)
2 white onions (sliced)
25g caster sugar
25g Delamere Dairy goats’ butter
25g plain flour
300ml vegetable stock
150g Delamere Dairy hard goats’ cheese, cut into 8 slices
Fresh chopped basil

How to make:

1.Bake the pastry in the individual tart dishes. Remember it is important to make a few holes in the bottom of the pastry with the end of a needle or fork, this will allow air to escape.

2.Meanwhile, fry the onions in a little olive oil until soft and lightly coloured.

3.Add the sugar and continue to cook until the onions are caramelised.

4.Add the butter followed by the flour and stir to a paste

5.Slowly, in three or four stages, add the vegetable stock, stirring well on each occasion.

6.Remove from heat, season with salt and pepper and allow to cool.

7.Divide the onion mix between each tartlet, place two of the slices of goats cheese on top, brush with a little olive oil, season with salt and pepper and place under a hot grill or oven until melted. Garnish with chopped basil.




  
  
22/02/2012
Tags Vegetables
