Savoury tarts: Recipes for savoury tarts

Vegetables
Kidderton Ash & Cassis Onion Jam Tart

Kidderton Ash and Cassis Onion Jam Tart
Kidderton Ash is one of our favourite varieties of goats cheese - and it's unique flavour is offset perfectly with the onion jam in this simple savoury tart.

Ingredients:

For the cheese pastry
6oz plain flour
1½oz butter
1½oz lard
2oz Butler’s Farmhouse Cheshire grated
A pinch of cayenne pepper
For the filling:
1oz butter
1oz soft brown sugar
3 tbsps balsamic vinegar
3 tbsp cassis
2lb red onions, finely sliced
2 logs Kidderton Ash goat's cheese
salt and freshly ground black pepper

How to make:
 

1. To make the cheese pastry sift the flour and cayenne and rub in the butter and lard. Stir in the grated cheese and seasoning.

2. Gradually add enough cold water (about 2-3 tbsp) to form a soft dough.

3. Wrap in cling film and chill for 30 minutes.

4. To make the onion jam, melt the butter in a pan and add the sugar, vinegar and cassis. Add the onions, bring to the boil and simmer, uncovered, over very low heat for 30 minutes until all liquid has evaporated.

5. Heat the oven to 200C (400F/Gas 6). Line a loose-bottomed tart tin with the pastry. Line with greaseproof paper and baking beans.

6. Bake blind for 10 minutes. Remove the beans and lining paper and return to the oven for 5 minutes to crisp. Leave to cool.

7. Spoon the red onion jam into the tart. Slice the Kidderton Ash into discs and dot along the surface. Return to the oven for 7-8 minutes, or until the tops are bubbling and tinged brown.




  
  
Food and Drink Editor
22/02/2012
Vegetables
