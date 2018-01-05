Savoury tarts: Recipes for savoury tarts Kidderton Ash & Cassis Onion Jam Tart Kidderton Ash and Cassis Onion Jam Tart is one of our favourite varieties of goats Kidderton Ash is one of our favourite varieties of goats cheese - and it's unique flavour is offset perfectly with the onion jam in this simple savoury tart. Ingredients: For the cheese pastry 6oz plain flour 1½oz butter 1½oz lard 2oz Butler’s Farmhouse Cheshire grated A pinch of cayenne pepper For the filling: 1oz butter 1oz soft brown sugar 3 tbsps balsamic vinegar 3 tbsp cassis 2lb red onions, finely sliced 2 logs Kidderton Ash goat's cheese salt and freshly ground black pepper How to make:

1. To make the cheese pastry sift the flour and cayenne and rub in the butter and lard. Stir in the grated cheese and seasoning.



2. Gradually add enough cold water (about 2-3 tbsp) to form a soft dough.



3. Wrap in cling film and chill for 30 minutes.



4. To make the onion jam, melt the butter in a pan and add the sugar, vinegar and cassis. Add the onions, bring to the boil and simmer, uncovered, over very low heat for 30 minutes until all liquid has evaporated.



5. Heat the oven to 200C (400F/Gas 6). Line a loose-bottomed tart tin with the pastry. Line with greaseproof paper and baking beans.



6. Bake blind for 10 minutes. Remove the beans and lining paper and return to the oven for 5 minutes to crisp. Leave to cool.



7. Spoon the red onion jam into the tart. Slice the Kidderton Ash into discs and dot along the surface. Return to the oven for 7-8 minutes, or until the tops are bubbling and tinged brown.







