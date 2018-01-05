Savoury tarts: Recipes for savoury tarts Onion Ta Onion Tart Tatin rt Tatin This dish looks impressive but is deceptively easy to make! Serve with a sprinkling of goat’s cheese and rocket for a starter or light meal to impress. You could also make this in two separate tart tins for individual portions.



Preparation Time: 20 minutes Cooking Time: 35 minutes

Serves: 2 Ingredients: 2 British brown onions 1 British red onion 50g butter 2 tbsp clear honey 2 tbsp balsamic vinegar A few thyme sprigs Salt and freshly ground black pepper 250g ready rolled puff pastry , defrosted if frozen Little flour for rolling How to make: 1. Preheat the oven, 200°C/fan oven 180°C, Gas Mark 6.



2. Cut the onions into wedges from the roots to the stems. Melt the butter in a 20 cm (8 inch) frying pan with a metal handle. Add the onions and fry over a medium heat for about 5 minutes, turning from time to time until just beginning to brown.



3. Add the honey and vinegar and cook for a further 5 minutes, moving and shaking the pan occasionally so the onions do not stick to the pan. Arrange the onions so they make a pretty pattern, remembering you will be inverting the tart. Add the thyme stems and season well. Leave to cool while you prepare the pastry.



4. Roll out the pastry on to a lightly floured surface and cut into a circle slightly larger than the diameter of the frying pan. Lift the pastry over the onions and tuck down the sides of the pan or tin. Make 2 small slits for the



5. Bake for 25-30 minutes until the pastry is well risen. Leave to stand for 5 minutes. Turn the pastry gently to release; you should be able to spin the tart tatin when it is ready to serve. Cover the pan with a plate, invert then remove the pan leaving the tart now on the plate.



6. Serve warm or cold, with a scattering of rocket and 4. Roll out the pastry on to a lightly floured surface and cut into a circle slightly larger than the diameter of the frying pan. Lift the pastry over the onions and tuck down the sides of the pan or tin. Make 2 small slits for the steam to escape.5. Bake for 25-30 minutes until the pastry is well risen. Leave to stand for 5 minutes. Turn the pastry gently to release; you should be able to spin the tart tatin when it is ready to serve. Cover the pan with a plate, invert then remove the pan leaving the tart now on the plate.6. Serve warm or cold, with a scattering of rocket and Parmesan shavings.





