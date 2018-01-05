Savoury tarts: Recipes for savoury tarts Crayfish, Gruyere and Sun-blush Tomato Tart Crayfish, gruyere and tomato tart This tasty

This tasty tart is an ideal choice for a working lunch. As an ingredient, crayfish is a low fat food with only one gram of fat per 3-4 ounce serving and no saturated fat. Nutritious and delicious. Prep time: 10 minutes Cooking time: 20 minutes Serves: 4 Ingredients: 175g TOTAL Classic Greek Yoghurt 1 egg 225ml milk 180g crayfish (drained from brine) 50g sun-blush tomatoes cheese 50g Swiss gruyere 4 ready baked 11cm savoury tart cases A handful of fresh herbs 250g wild rocket salad 50g pine kernels, lightly toasted How to make: 1. Pre heat the oven to 350F/180C/Gas Mark 4.



2. Mix together the egg, 75ml milk and 75g of Greek yoghurt.

3. Fold in the crayfish, sun-blush tomatoes and cheese. Season to taste.



4. Divide the mixture equally between the four tart cases and bake in the oven until golden brown and set.



5. Meanwhile, make the dressing for the salad: Blitz together a handful of fresh herbs with 100g of Greek yoghurt and 150ml of milk. Season to taste.



6. Serve each tart with a handful of wild rocket, a sprinkling of toasted pine kernels and a drizzle of dressing.





