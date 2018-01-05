Savoury tarts: Recipes for savoury tarts

|
Crayfish, Gruyere and Sun-blush Tomato Tart
Prep time: 10 minutes
Cooking time: 20 minutes
Serves: 4
Ingredients:
175g TOTAL Classic Greek Yoghurt
1 egg
225ml milk
180g crayfish (drained from brine)
50g sun-blush tomatoes
4 ready baked 11cm savoury tart cases
A handful of fresh herbs
250g wild rocket salad
50g pine kernels, lightly toasted
How to make:1. Pre heat the oven to 350F/180C/Gas Mark 4.
2. Mix together the egg, 75ml milk and 75g of Greek yoghurt.
3. Fold in the crayfish, sun-blush tomatoes and cheese. Season to taste.
4. Divide the mixture equally between the four tart cases and bake in the oven until golden brown and set.
5. Meanwhile, make the dressing for the salad: Blitz together a handful of fresh herbs with 100g of Greek yoghurt and 150ml of milk. Season to taste.
6. Serve each tart with a handful of wild rocket, a sprinkling of toasted pine kernels and a drizzle of dressing.
