Sexy desserts: Puddings with sex factor Meringue recipe Meringue - best served with plenty of whipped cream and sexy strawberries For a dessert that can't fail to please - try coffee meringues with whipped cream and plenty of fresh strawberries.



Ingredients:



3 large egg whites

175g equal quantities of caster sugar and icing sugar, sifted together

Pinch salt

1 tsp Douwe Egberts Pure Gold coffee, sifted finely using a tea strainer

1 tbsp chopped walnuts, (optional)



How to make:



1. In a grease free mixing bowl, using an electric whisk, whisk up the egg whites until the mixture stands in stiff glossy peaks.



2. Gradually fold in the sugars and salt a table spoon at the time. Continue whisking until very stiff and shiny.



3. Line a baking tray with parchment paper. Fold the coffee into the meringue to give a marbled effect, Using two spoons make either 2 or 3 even sized meringues and sprinkle over nuts if using.



4. Bake in the oven at 110°C or gas mark 1/4 for 2- 3 hours until crisp and firm, (the longer you cook them the crispier they will be in the centre) but still white in colour. Cool on a tray. Peel off the parchment paper and serve, Store the cooked meringues in an airtight box.





