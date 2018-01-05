>
>
>
Chocolate
Sexy desserts: Puddings with sex factor

Sexy desserts: Puddings with sex factor

 

Meringue recipe

Meringue - best served with plenty of whipped cream and sexy strawberries - Sexy desserts: Puddings with sex factor
Meringue - best served with plenty of whipped cream and sexy strawberries
For a dessert that can't fail to please - try coffee meringues with whipped cream and plenty of fresh strawberries.

Ingredients:

3 large egg whites
175g equal quantities of caster sugar and icing sugar, sifted together
Pinch salt
1 tsp Douwe Egberts Pure Gold coffee, sifted finely using a tea strainer
1 tbsp chopped walnuts, (optional)

How to make:

1. In a grease free mixing bowl, using an electric whisk, whisk up the egg whites until the mixture stands in stiff glossy peaks.

2. Gradually fold in the sugars and salt a table spoon at the time. Continue whisking until very stiff and shiny.

3. Line a baking tray with parchment paper. Fold the coffee into the meringue to give a marbled effect, Using two spoons make either 2 or 3 even sized meringues and sprinkle over nuts if using.

4. Bake in the oven at 110°C or gas mark 1/4 for 2- 3 hours until crisp and firm, (the longer you cook them the crispier they will be in the centre) but still white in colour. Cool on a tray. Peel off the parchment paper and serve, Store the cooked meringues in an airtight box.




  
  
Food and Drink Editor
08/02/2012
Tags Chocolate
Rank this page: 

another free recipe every day
 

More recipes :

Don't miss...
Delicious ideas for a romantic Valentine's dinnerDelicious ideas for Pancake Day
DIY Valentine's Day Gifts: romantic ideas to surprise your loveKate Middleton and Prince William: the royal couples best looks
Latest… 05/01/2018
Guides
Videos
Happy Pancake Day! 11 Yummy Pancake Recipes To Make You Drool
Calories in fruits
Growing tomatoes
Superfoods
See all Food and Drink guides
This Is How Rainbow Unicorn Bagels Are Made
See all Food and Drink videos
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         