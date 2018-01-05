Sexy desserts: Puddings with sex factor Pistachio gelato Delicious! This pistachio gelato



Ingredients:

300g roasted, unsalted whole pistachios Pinch sea salt 500ml water 2 tablespoons cornflour 170g granulated sugar juice 1 teaspoon freshly squeezed lemon



How to make:

1. Put 225g pistachios in a bowl and cover completely with water, soak for 1 - 8 hours. Drain and rinse the pistachios in a strainer under cold running water until the water runs clear.



2. Chop the remaining 75g pistachios with the salt in a food processor until it resembles coarse crumbs. Set aside.



3.Put the soaked pistachios in a blender with 500ml of water. Process for 2 - 3 minutes or until the mixture is very smooth. It should be the consistency of very heavy cream. If too thick, add a little more water and blend.



4. Take approx. 100ml of the pistachio cream and mix with the cornflour until completely blended. Pour the rest of the pistachio cream into a large saucepan, combine with the chopped pistachios and sugar and cook over medium-high heat until it just starts to boil. Add in the cornflour mixture and cook for 1 minute, stirring constantly.



5. Take off the heat and stir in the lemon juice. If you want the colour a little greener, stir in some green food colouring drops, a few drops at a time, until it becomes the desired shade of green.



6. For a smooth gelato, push the mixture through a strainer into a bowl or for a chunkier texture just scrape the mixture into a bowl. Top with a piece of cling film placed directly onto the surface to prevent a skin from forming. Let the mixture cool to room temperature then refrigerate for about 2 hours or until cold.



7. Put mixture into an



