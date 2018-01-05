>
>
>
Chocolate
Sexy desserts: Puddings with sex factor

Sexy desserts: Puddings with sex factor

 

Chocolate and raspberry cake 

Share the love with this raspberry and chocolate cake - Sexy desserts: Puddings with sex factor
Share the love with this raspberry and chocolate cake
The raspberries give bursts of fruity acidity that balance the bitter sweetness of the chocolate cake.

This dish from Le Creuset is an otherwordly experience - and a very chocolatey one too.

Ingredients:

250g (9oz) plain dark chocolate
225g (8oz) butter
1 teaspoon instant coffee
5 medium eggs
75g (3oz) caster sugar
75g (3oz) sifted plain flour
175g (6oz) fresh raspberries
Icing sugar for dusting

How to make:

Cooking Instructions: Oven:
160ºC/325ºF/Gas Mark 3 pre-heated

1. Grease the tatin dish and line the base with a circle of greaseproof paper.

2. Put the chocolate, butter, coffee and 1 tablespoons of water into the saucepan. Place over a medium heat and melt together, stirring occasionally. Cool slightly.

3. Put the eggs and sugar into a large bowl and beat until thick and pale in colour. (This may take 4-5 minutes using an electric hand mixer).

4. Using a metal spoon gently fold the chocolate into the eggs, followed by the flour.

5. Pour into the tatin dish and sprinkle the raspberries evenly over the top.

6. Bake in the centre of the oven for 30-35 minutes until the cake is well risen and springy to the touch.

7. Allow to cool for 10 minutes in the dish then ease around the edge with a round bladed knife before turning out onto a large serving plate.

8. When cool remove the paper and turn the cake over so that the raspberries are on the top. Dust with icing sugar.




  
  
Food and Drink Editor
08/02/2012
Tags Chocolate
Rank this page: 

another free recipe every day
 

More recipes :

Don't miss...
Delicious ideas for a romantic Valentine's dinnerDelicious ideas for Pancake Day
The most memorable movie kisses of all timeChristmas gifts: unique presents for everyone
Latest… 05/01/2018
Guides
Videos
Happy Pancake Day! 11 Yummy Pancake Recipes To Make You Drool
Calories in fruits
Growing tomatoes
Superfoods
See all Food and Drink guides
This Is How Rainbow Unicorn Bagels Are Made
See all Food and Drink videos
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         