Sexy desserts: Puddings with sex factor Chocolate and raspberry cake Share the love with this raspberry and chocolate cake The raspberries give bursts of fruity acidity that balance the bitter sweetness of the chocolate cake. This dish from Le Creuset is an otherwordly experience - and a very chocolatey one too.



Ingredients: 250g (9oz) plain dark chocolate 225g (8oz) butter 1 teaspoon instant coffee 5 medium eggs 75g (3oz) caster sugar 75g (3oz) sifted plain flour 175g (6oz) fresh raspberries



How to make:





160ºC/325ºF/Gas Mark 3 pre-heated



1. Grease the tatin dish and line the base with a circle of greaseproof paper.



2. Put the chocolate, butter, coffee and 1 tablespoons of water into the saucepan. Place over a medium heat and melt together, stirring occasionally. Cool slightly.



3. Put the eggs and sugar into a large bowl and beat until thick and pale in colour. (This may take 4-5 minutes using an electric hand mixer).



4. Using a metal spoon gently fold the chocolate into the eggs, followed by the flour.



5. Pour into the tatin dish and sprinkle the raspberries evenly over the top.



6. Bake in the centre of the oven for 30-35 minutes until the cake is well risen and springy to the touch.



7. Allow to cool for 10 minutes in the dish then ease around the edge with a round bladed knife before turning out onto a large serving plate.



8. When cool remove the paper and turn the cake over so that the raspberries are on the top. Dust with icing sugar. Icing sugar for dusting Cooking Instructions: Oven:160ºC/325ºF/Gas Mark 3 pre-heated1. Grease the tatin dish and line the base with a circle of greaseproof paper.2. Put the chocolate, butter, coffee and 1 tablespoons of water into the saucepan. Place over a medium heat and melt together, stirring occasionally. Cool slightly.3. Put the eggs and sugar into a large bowl and beat until thick and pale in colour. (This may take 4-5 minutes using an electric hand mixer).4. Using a metal spoon gently fold the chocolate into the eggs, followed by the flour.5. Pour into the tatin dish and sprinkle the raspberries evenly over the top.6. Bake in the centre of the oven for 30-35 minutes until the cake is well risen and springy to the touch.7. Allow to cool for 10 minutes in the dish then ease around the edge with a round bladed knife before turning out onto a large serving plate.8. When cool remove the paper and turn the cake over so that the raspberries are on the top. Dust with icing sugar.





