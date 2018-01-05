Sexy desserts: Puddings with sex factor Crème brûlée recipe Creamy and delicious: Crème brûlée This classic



Ingredients:

This classic dessert will impress any man if you serve this homemade creamy pud. 500ml double cream vanilla pod 100g caster sugar , plus extra for the topping



How to make:

1. Preheat the oven to gas mark 1/140°C. Pour the cream into a saucepan.



2. Split the vanilla pod lengthways and scrape the seeds into the cream.



3. Chop the empty pod and add to the cream. Bring to the boil then lower the heat and simmer gently for 5 minutes.



4. Beat together the sugar and egg yolks in a large heatproof bowl until pale and creamy.



5. Bring the cream back to boiling point. Pour it over the egg mixture, whisking all the time until thickened - this indicates that the eggs have begun to cook slightly. Strain through a fine sieve into a large jug and then use this to fill six ramekins about two-thirds full.



6. Place the ramekins in a large roasting tray and pour in enough hot water to come halfway up their sides.



7. Place on the centre shelf of the oven and bake for about 30 minutes or until the custards are just set. Remove from the water and allow the custards to cool to room temperature.



8. When ready to serve, sprinkle one level teaspoon of caster sugar evenly on the surface of each custard and caramelise with a mini blowtorch.



