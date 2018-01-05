>
Chocolate
Sexy desserts: Puddings with sex factor

 

Chocolate fondant

Chocolate fondant - tastes best when served with ice cream
Rich and delicious, these fondant cakes would give David Beckham a run for his money in the sexy stakes.

We're not sure which we'd prefer to devour.

Ingredients:
125g unsalted butter, plus extra for greasing
25g plain flour, plus extra for dusting
200g at least 70% plain chocolate
2 medium eggs
2 medium egg yolks
125g caster sugar

How to make:
1. Preheat the oven to gas mark 4/180°C. Grease six 200ml pudding moulds with a little butter and dust with flour, shaking out the excess. Place on a baking tray.

2. Melt the chocolate and butter in a heatproof bowl over a pan of barely simmering water until smooth.

3. Remove the bowl from the pan and leave to cool. Meanwhile whisk the eggs, yolks and sugar in a large bowl, using an electric whisk, until very thick and pale (it should leave a trail when the whisk is lifted out of the mixture).

4. Fold the chocolate mixture and flour into the whisked eggs until just combined.

5. Divide the mixture equally between the prepared pudding moulds. Bake in the oven for 13-15 minutes then remove from the oven and set aside for 3-5 minutes.

6. Using a tea towel, invert on to plates and carefully remove the moulds. Serve immediately with a splash of double cream or vanilla ice-cream.




  
  
08/02/2012
