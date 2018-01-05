Banoffee pie recipe Banoffee pie Banoffee pie: Orgasmic The banoffee pie has had a sexy makeover with this recipe which gets it oh-so right with sticky toffee sauce, bananas and a chocolate crunch base topped with a tropical coconut cream.



Orgasmic.



Ingredients:

Base: 150g hobnobs, crushed 70g Dorset Cereals Chocolate Granola 30g unsalted butter, melted



Topping: 2 bananas, sliced 397g tin Nestlé Carnation caramel 180g double cream 100g Rachel’s Greek Style Coconut Yogurt 1 tbsp icing sugar



How to make:



1. Pre-heat the oven to 180°C, gas mark 4, take the biscuits, cereal and butter and mix together until thoroughly combined. Press the mixture into a 20cm tart tin with a removable base, ensure an even layer.



3. Layer the bananas over the base and spread over the caramel sauce.



4. Whip the cream, yogurt and icing sugar together and gently spoon in soft peaks over the sauce.



1 tsp cocoa powder, for dusting






