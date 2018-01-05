Banoffee pie recipe

|
Sexy desserts: Puddings with sex factor
Banoffee pie
Ingredients:
Base:
150g hobnobs, crushed
70g Dorset Cereals Chocolate Granola
30g unsalted butter, melted
Topping:
2 bananas, sliced
397g tin Nestlé Carnation caramel
180g double cream
100g Rachel’s Greek Style Coconut Yogurt
1 tbsp icing sugar
1 tsp cocoa powder, for dusting
How to make:
1. Pre-heat the oven to 180°C, gas mark 4, take the biscuits, cereal and butter and mix together until thoroughly combined. Press the mixture into a 20cm tart tin with a removable base, ensure an even layer.
2. Bake the biscuit base for 10 minutes until slightly darker and firm to touch. Leave to cool.
3. Layer the bananas over the base and spread over the caramel sauce.
4. Whip the cream, yogurt and icing sugar together and gently spoon in soft peaks over the sauce.
5. Lightly dust with cocoa powder for decoration.
