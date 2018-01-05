>
>
>
Chocolate
Sexy desserts: Puddings with sex factor

Banoffee pie recipe

   

Banoffee pie 

Banoffee pie: Orgasmic - Banoffee pie recipe
Banoffee pie: Orgasmic
The banoffee pie has had a sexy makeover with this recipe which gets it oh-so right with sticky toffee sauce, bananas and a chocolate crunch base topped with a tropical coconut cream.

Orgasmic.

Ingredients:
Base:
150g hobnobs, crushed
70g Dorset Cereals Chocolate Granola
30g unsalted butter, melted

Topping:
2 bananas, sliced
397g tin Nestlé Carnation caramel
180g double cream
100g Rachel’s Greek Style Coconut Yogurt
1 tbsp icing sugar
1 tsp cocoa powder, for dusting

How to make:

1. Pre-heat the oven to 180°C, gas mark 4, take the biscuits, cereal and butter and mix together until thoroughly combined. Press the mixture into a 20cm tart tin with a removable base, ensure an even layer.

2. Bake the biscuit base for 10 minutes until slightly darker and firm to touch. Leave to cool.

3. Layer the bananas over the base and spread over the caramel sauce.

4. Whip the cream, yogurt and icing sugar together and gently spoon in soft peaks over the sauce.

5. Lightly dust with cocoa powder for decoration.




  
 
Food and Drink Editor
08/02/2012
Tags Chocolate
Rank this page: 

another free recipe every day
 

More recipes :

Don't miss...
Perfect baby names for FebruaryThe most memorable movie kisses of all time
This Week's Eastenders SpoilersTen men who you don’t want to marry
Latest… 05/01/2018
Guides
Videos
Happy Pancake Day! 11 Yummy Pancake Recipes To Make You Drool
Calories in fruits
Growing tomatoes
Superfoods
See all Food and Drink guides
This Is How Rainbow Unicorn Bagels Are Made
See all Food and Drink videos
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         