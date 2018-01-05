Sexy desserts: Puddings with sex factor

>
Chocolate
French fruit tart 

French and fruity - oh la la!
A traditional French fruit tart will impress at any dinner party or special homemade meal for two.

Surprisingly simple to make, the secret to success is all in the way you dress it.

Ingredients:

8 ounces mascarpone cheese
1/4 cup double cream
1/4 cup granulated sugar
3 1/2 - 4 cups assorted berries, rinsed and dried well, blueberries, raspberries, kiwi and strawberries
3 tablespoons raspberry jelly

How to make:

1. Follow the recipe to make sweet pastry cases and allow the tart cases to cool.

2. In a large mixing bowl, beat the mascarpone cheese, double cream, and sugar together.

3. Beat until smooth and spoon mixture into the tart case ensuring it is smooth - you can use a spatula or the reverse side of a spoon to help with this.

4. Put the raspberry jelly into a small saucepan and melt it on a low heat.

5. Put this to one side and arrange the chopped kiwi, blueberries and raspberries and halved strawberries on top of the mascapone.

6. Use a brush to glaze the fruits with the melted jelly. Store at room temperature or chill in the fridge for one day before serving for best results.




  
  
08/02/2012
