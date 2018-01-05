Sexy desserts: Puddings with sex factor

|
French fruit tart
Surprisingly simple to make, the secret to success is all in the way you dress it.
Ingredients:
8 ounces mascarpone cheese
1/4 cup double cream
1/4 cup granulated sugar
3 1/2 - 4 cups assorted berries, rinsed and dried well, blueberries, raspberries, kiwi and strawberries
How to make:
1. Follow the recipe to make sweet pastry cases and allow the tart cases to cool.
2. In a large mixing bowl, beat the mascarpone cheese, double cream, and sugar together.
3. Beat until smooth and spoon mixture into the tart case ensuring it is smooth - you can use a spatula or the reverse side of a spoon to help with this.
4. Put the raspberry jelly into a small saucepan and melt it on a low heat.
5. Put this to one side and arrange the chopped kiwi, blueberries and raspberries and halved strawberries on top of the mascapone.
6. Use a brush to glaze the fruits with the melted jelly. Store at room temperature or chill in the fridge for one day before serving for best results.
