Sexy desserts: Puddings with sex factor

Chocolate
Mascarpone, Dark Chocolate and Hazelnut Cannoli 

Perfect for feeding each other these finger food puds are crunchy, creamy and chocolatey - and taste even better when washed down with some Tawny Port.

Ingredients:

100ml double cream
175g mascarpone
2 tbsp icing sugar
75g roasted hazelnuts, based into a fine rubble
25g dark chocolate, grated
12-14 little cannoli shells/brandy snaps
100g milk chocolate

How to make:
1. Pour the cream into a mixing bowl and whisk into firm peaks.

2. Add the mascarpone, icing sugar, 25g of the nuts and dark chocolate.

3. Fold everything together, cover with cling film and chill, in the fridge, for 10 minutes.

4. Carefully spoon the mixture into the cannolis and put them onto a plate covered with grease proof paper and set to one side.

5. Break the milk chocolate into pieces and melt in a heatproof bowl set over a saucepan of barely simmering water.

6. Tip the remainder of the hazelnuts into a small bowl.

7. Dip cannolis into the chocolate and then straight into the hazelnuts.

8. Place them on a plate covered with greaseproof paper and chill them, in the fridge, for 10 minutes. Serve.




  
  
Food and Drink Editor
08/02/2012
Tags Chocolate
