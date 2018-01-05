Shabby chic party - summer recipes & ideas

Shabby chic summer party - cupcakes! There is surely no nicer treat than sitting in the sun sipping on a glass of something sparkling, especially when you're dressed in vintage, indulging in a little shabby chic party this summer!



All elegant shabby chic summer parties need receipes that compliment fizz so we've pulled together our top recipes for making your summer soiree or laid back lunch as fashionable is it can be.



Plus we've found the accessories that will make your bash stand out from all the rest!



"Throwing a shabby chic party is all the rage right now!" says Elinor Bruckhurst, a party planner from Devon, "Everyone's throwing elaborate summer do's with a vintage feel - think pretty parasols, tea parties and scones with jam. It's the Festival of Britain effect: Keep Calm and Carry On!"



Even cava brand Freixenet embraced the summer's shabby chic theme with their own Very Impromptu Party in the grounds of Chiswick House and employed the talents of celebrity chef Jo Pratt to show how catering a cava-inspired bash should be done.



We've gathered together all you need to throw a fantastic shabby chic vintage-inspired party for yourselves and all your friends.







