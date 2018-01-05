>
Shabby chic party - summer recipes & ideas

Nibbles

 

- Nibbles
Take the pressure off catering by providing some lovely nibbles instead of a full blown meal.

"Sharing food is great", says Jo Pratt, "put olives, tomatoes, cold meats, cheeses and bread on a platter; simple and delicious."

You could also try these simple tarts which look amazing but take minutes to make:

Mediterranean Tarts

Makes 8 tarts
Cooking time: 15 minutes

Ingredients
• 375g ready rolled puff pastry
Olive oil, for brushing and drizzling

Topping combination suggestions (experiment yourself):
Mozzarella, parma ham and sliced fig
• Tenderstem broccoli, cherry tomato and goats’ cheese
• Crumbled feta, black olive, oregano and cherry tomato
• Sliced brie, roast garlic and asparagus
• Roasted red pepper, chorizo, manchego and caper berries

Method
1. Pre-heat the oven to 200°C / 220°C fan oven / gas 6

2. Unroll the pastry and either leave as a large piece or cut into 8 individual rectangles.

3. Sit the pastry onto a greased baking sheet and score a border around the edge, ½-1cm, with the tip of a sharp knife. Brush with a little olive oil.

4. Add your chosen toppings, drizzle with olive oil and season with salt and pepper.

5. Place in the oven and cook for about 15 minutes (or longer for one whole tart) until the pastry around the edges is golden and the toppings are cooked and bubbling.

Tip: serve with Freixenet Cordon Negro to refresh the palate.




  
  
10/08/2011
