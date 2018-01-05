>
Shabby chic party - summer recipes & ideas

BBQ

 

© Calor Gas Royal 3 Burner Roaster - BBQ
© Calor Gas Royal 3 Burner Roaster
Summer parties are all about the BBQ but what you cook on is just as important as the food.

Good Grill

If you can't be bothered faffing about with charcoal then investing in a gas BBQ is probably your best bet. You can get all manner of combinations from companies such as Aurora, Axis, Landmann and Calor Gas.

We like Calor Gas's Royal 3 Burner Roaster (pictured), £229.99, for it's griddle and grill combination and convenient wooden side trolley. It's even got a side burner hob!

Small Grill

And if you haven't got space for a large BBQ then try a barbeque bucket (£9.99 from Waitrose) which is portable and cute. It also comes into two colours.

You can use them on balconies, in small back yards or even on camping trips.







  
  
This Is How Rainbow Unicorn Bagels Are Made
