Shabby chic party - summer recipes & ideas

BBQ Food

 

- BBQ Food
BBQ food can be delicious and interesting - it doesn’t have to be cardboard-y burgers and split sausages.

Try seafood for a unique twist on traditional barbeques. A touch of the seaside.

Barbequed Seafood

Ingredients
A selection of: cockles, muscles, langoustine, prawns (shell-on), razor clams, crab...
A handful of: thyme, rosemary, garlic (2-3 cloves)
For the dressing: extra virgin olive oil, 2x lemons

Method
Put rosemary and thyme directly onto the coals (for gas barbeques but the herbs directly onto the grill) to create a smoky flavour.

Discard any seafood in shells which don't close fully when tapped.

Pile the seafood up on the grill and place a pyrex bowl on top to trap in the heat and smoke.

The seafood is done when all the shells are open and prawns/langoustine are fully pink.

Carefully remove the bowl - it'll be scorching hot!

Put the seafood onto a large patterned platter and douse in extra virgin olive oil and the juice of the lemons.

Serve immediately.




  
  
Food and Drink Editor
10/08/2011
