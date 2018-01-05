- BBQ Food

|
Shabby chic party - summer recipes & ideas
|
Try seafood for a unique twist on traditional barbeques. A touch of the seaside.
Barbequed SeafoodIngredients
A selection of: cockles, muscles, langoustine, prawns (shell-on), razor clams, crab...
A handful of: thyme, rosemary, garlic (2-3 cloves)
For the dressing: extra virgin olive oil, 2x lemons
Method
Put rosemary and thyme directly onto the coals (for gas barbeques but the herbs directly onto the grill) to create a smoky flavour.
Discard any seafood in shells which don't close fully when tapped.
Pile the seafood up on the grill and place a pyrex bowl on top to trap in the heat and smoke.
The seafood is done when all the shells are open and prawns/langoustine are fully pink.
Carefully remove the bowl - it'll be scorching hot!
Put the seafood onto a large patterned platter and douse in extra virgin olive oil and the juice of the lemons.
Serve immediately.
|
Food and Drink Editor
10/08/2011
|
Article Plan Shabby chic party - summer recipes & ideas ▼
|