BBQ Food BBQ food can be delicious and interesting - it doesn’t have to be cardboard-y burgers and split sausages.



Try seafood for a unique twist on traditional barbeques. A touch of the seaside.

Barbequed Seafood Ingredients

A selection of: cockles, muscles, langoustine, prawns (shell-on), razor clams, crab...

A handful of: thyme, rosemary, garlic (2-3 cloves)

For the dressing: extra virgin olive oil, 2x lemons



Method

Put rosemary and thyme directly onto the coals (for gas barbeques but the herbs directly onto the grill) to create a smoky flavour.



Discard any seafood in shells which don't close fully when tapped.



Pile the seafood up on the grill and place a pyrex bowl on top to trap in the heat and smoke.



The seafood is done when all the shells are open and prawns/langoustine are fully pink.



Carefully remove the bowl - it'll be scorching hot!



Put the seafood onto a large patterned platter and douse in extra virgin olive oil and the juice of the lemons.



Serve immediately.







