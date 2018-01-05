>
>
Shabby chic party - summer recipes & ideas

Drinks

 

- Drinks
Aside from the bubbles (champagne, cava, prosecco or sparkling wine) delicious cocktails are a must at summer shabby chic parties. Make up big jugs of punch or cocktails or serve in pretty tea-sets for a quirky twist.

Most cocktaisl give an event a special feel and if it's pink and sparkly so much the better! The Rosado Al Fresco is a short cocktail marrying the botanicals of gin with the floral
notes of elderflower and a squeeze of lime. Yummy!

Rosado Al Fresco

12.5ml gin
12.5ml elderflower cordial
Squeeze fresh lime
Freixenet Cordon Rosado
Lime or cucumber for garnish

Method
Put cubes of ice into an over-sized tea cup or old-fashioned glass.
Add the first 3 ingredients to a cocktail shaker. Shake.
Strain the cocktail over the ice.
Top with Cordon Rosado

Garnish
Lime twist or cucumber slices


Green Tea Champagne

Pot of green tea - chilled
Champagne (or cava or prosecco)
Mint leaves for garnish

Method
Make the green tea the day before. Put two tablespoons of green tea into your pot, top up with cold water and put in the fridge overnight.

Serve in vintage cups and saucers. When ready to serve pour half a tea cup of chilled green tea and top up with champagne.

Garnish with mint leaves.




  
  
Food and Drink Editor
10/08/2011
Reader ranking:5/5 
Rank this page: 

another free recipe every day
 

More recipes :

Don't miss...
This Week's Coronation Street SpoilersCelebrity couples getting married in 2018
When Runway Models Fall On The Catwalk!This Week's Emmerdale Spoilers
Latest… 05/01/2018
Guides
Videos
Happy Pancake Day! 11 Yummy Pancake Recipes To Make You Drool
Calories in fruits
Growing tomatoes
Superfoods
See all Food and Drink guides
This Is How Rainbow Unicorn Bagels Are Made
See all Food and Drink videos
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         