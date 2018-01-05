Drinks Aside from the bubbles (champagne, cava, prosecco or sparkling wine) delicious cocktails are a must at summer shabby chic parties. Make up big jugs of punch or cocktails or serve in pretty tea-sets for a quirky twist.



Most cocktaisl give an event a special feel and if it's pink and sparkly so much the better! The Rosado Al Fresco is a short cocktail marrying the botanicals of gin with the floral

notes of elderflower and a squeeze of lime. Yummy! Rosado Al Fresco 12.5ml gin

12.5ml elderflower cordial

Squeeze fresh lime

Freixenet Cordon Rosado

Lime or cucumber for garnish



Method

Put cubes of ice into an over-sized tea cup or old-fashioned glass.

Add the first 3 ingredients to a cocktail shaker. Shake.

Strain the cocktail over the ice.

Top with Cordon Rosado



Garnish

Lime twist or cucumber slices



Green Tea Champagne Pot of green tea - chilled

Champagne (or cava or prosecco)

Mint leaves for garnish



Method

Make the green tea the day before. Put two tablespoons of green tea into your pot, top up with cold water and put in the fridge overnight.



Serve in vintage cups and saucers. When ready to serve pour half a tea cup of chilled green tea and top up with champagne.



Garnish with mint leaves.







