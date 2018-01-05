|
Shabby chic party - summer recipes & ideas
Most cocktaisl give an event a special feel and if it's pink and sparkly so much the better! The Rosado Al Fresco is a short cocktail marrying the botanicals of gin with the floral
notes of elderflower and a squeeze of lime. Yummy!
Rosado Al Fresco12.5ml gin
12.5ml elderflower cordial
Squeeze fresh lime
Freixenet Cordon Rosado
Lime or cucumber for garnish
Method
Put cubes of ice into an over-sized tea cup or old-fashioned glass.
Add the first 3 ingredients to a cocktail shaker. Shake.
Strain the cocktail over the ice.
Top with Cordon Rosado
Garnish
Lime twist or cucumber slices
Pot of green tea - chilled
