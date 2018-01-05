>
>
Shabby chic party - summer recipes & ideas

Fairy cakes

 

The UK is in the grip of a massive cupcake craze! We've become so obsessed with super-sized American cupcakes we're virtually forgotten our own more bite-size fairy cakes.

Get yourself a cupcake tower and get your bake on! Fairy cakes are an absolute must for any summer party in 2011.

Ingredients
100g softened butter (unsalted)
100g caster sugar
100g self-rising flour, sifted
2 eggs
1/4 teaspoon baking powder
1/2 teaspoon vanilla essence
Pinch of salt

Method
Pre-heat the oven to 180 degrees (fan oven 160°C / Gas Mark 4)

Sift flour and baking powder together into a large bowl. Add the sugar and salt.
Make a well and add the butter and the eggs. Add the vanilla essence.

Use an electric whisk to combine or a big wooden spoon.

Put 12 cupcake cases into a cupcake tin and fill each with two teaspoons of mixture.
Put the tin on the middle shelf of the oven and bake for 12-15 minutes until risen and golden.

Poke one cake with a cocktail stick - if the tick comes out clean the cake is done, if it has mixture on it then return the cakes for another few minutes.

Cool the cakes on a wire rack.

Butter Icing

100g butter, softened
215g icing sugar - sifted
1-4 tsp milk (if required)
Food colouring - few drops (if required)

Put the butter and the sugar in the bowl and whisk with an electric whisk until fully combined and glossy. Add milk if the mixture is too thick.

Divide the icing between two bowls and add a drop or two of food colouring and mix in thoroughly.

Pipe onto the cooled cakes or use a knife to apply. Decorate with sugar flowers available in supermarkets.




  
  
Food and Drink Editor
10/08/2011
