shabby chic summer party © English Country Bunting Co. The mood is as important as the food when it comes to throwing a vintage themed summer do. Bunting If there's one accessory that screams "shabby chic" louder than most it's bunting!



Grab yourself some twee vinatgey bunting from the English Country Bunting Company - £12 for 5 metres (pictured).



You can even make your own bunting from fabric scraps or gift wrapping!

Flowers

Country garden floral arrangements are perfect for setting the tone. Just grab yourself some empty jam jars and fill with wild flowers, gypsophila, flox and aster.



The good news is the best flowers for this sort of arrangement are also the cheapest.

China Stock up on vintage china from charity shops, car boot and jumble sales.



Mismatching floral patterned china tea sets, plates and platters can all be found very cheaply and lend an authentic feel to your party.



Rosado Al Fresco or Champagne Green Tea cocktails in pretty cups and saucers.









