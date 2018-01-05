Soup and salad | Tasty winter health food

Soup and salad: Delicious chicken soup

Soup is the perfect winter warmer and salad is a great antitode to stodgy leftovers and over-indulgence on the chocolate!



Top chef Johnnie Mountain and the Interprofessional Olive Oil team to share some delicious soup and salad recipes that will fill you up and warm you from the inside out.



Soup and salad couldn't really be healthier! Who said you had to put on weight in winter? Well Ok, the damage is probably already done but at least you can at least try to be healty from now on.



These soup and salad recipes make it easy for you! Enjoy.

_______________

Delicious chicken soup

In winter you can't go wrong with chicken soup - the ultimate cure for those stuffy days when you feel somewhere between cold and flu. This simple recipe is easy to make and will revive your whole family.



Serves 4



Ingredients:

2 skinless chicken breast fillets

2 tbsp extra virgin olive oil

1 onion, peeled and finely chopped

1 clove garlic, peeled and crushed

1 tsp ground coriander

1 tsp ground cumin

850ml/1/12 pts chicken stock

3 tbsp coconut milk

Salt and freshly ground black pepper

Whole basil leaves



How to make:

1. Poach chicken breast fillet - or cook in the microwave covered with film until just opaque - it finishes cooking in the soup.

2. Heat extra virgin olive oil in a pan and add onion, and garlic and cook gently to soften. Add coriander and cumin and pour over chicken stock.

3. Bring to bubbling, then add coconut milk. Cut chicken into thin strips. Add to soup and bring back to bubbling.

4. Season with salt and freshly ground black pepper. Stir in basil leaves and serve immediately.

