Sweet potato soup

Sweet, creamy and still good for you. This winter warmer uses half fat crème fraîche and plenty of vegetables so you don't have to worry your conscience.



Serves 4



Ingredients:

6 rashers un-smoked streaky bacon, de-rinded

340g (approximately 1 large) sweet potato, peeled and chopped

340g (approximately 1 small) celeriac, peeled and chopped

900ml hot vegetable stock

150ml half-fat crème fraîche

I tbs extra virgin olive oil

1 small courgette, chopped

2 tbsp fresh chopped parsley

1 tbsp fresh chopped chives

1 tsp fresh chopped thyme

Warm ciabatta bread to serve



How to make:

1. Cut the bacon into strips then dry fry in a large saucepan until brown and crispy.

2. Remove and set aside for the garnish. Add the extra virgin olive oil to the pan, add the sweet potato and celeriac and sauté for 2-3 minutes.

3. Add the stock and bring to the boil then simmer for 10-12 minutes, or until the vegetables are nearly cooked. Stir in half the crème fraîche and courgette, bring to the boil. Add the herbs and simmer for 2 minutes.

4. Blend to a smooth puree. Season to taste, adding a little more water if the soup is too thick.

5. Pour into individual soup bowls and top with frazzled bacon, a spoonful of the remaining crème fraiche and some chives. Serve with slices of ciabatta bread.



Tip: To make this dish suitable for vegetarians, simply leave out the streaky bacon, and try garnishing with extra chives and nutmeg.

