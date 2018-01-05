Spicy beef salad

Johnnie Mountain says “This dish is ideal for using the roast beef trimmings left over after a great Sunday lunch." The perfect way to have a healthy start after a festive family blow out.



Serves 4



Ingredients:

1 x large head Iceberg lettuce

200g x beef (Sunday roast trimmings or thinly cut ribeye)

2 x cloves garlic, crushed

50ml x groundnut oil

½ x tsp chilli flakes (or 1 x chilli, medium heat)

1 x tsp freshly chopped coriander

Squeeze of Lime

Salt and Pepper to tast



How to make:

1. Pull off outer leaves of Iceberg and discard

2. Heat the oil in a frying pan over a medium/high heat

3. Put the garlic, beef and chilli into a pan

4. Fry for 1-2 minutes (if using raw meat a little longer)

5. Squeeze over the lime and sprinkle with coriander

6. Cut the iceberg into wedges approx. 3cm thick at the base

7. To serve, arrange the wedges onto a plate and pour the meat over the top