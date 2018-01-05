Spicy beef salad
Johnnie Mountain says “This dish is ideal for using the roast beef trimmings left over after a great Sunday lunch." The perfect way to have a healthy start after a festive family blow out.
Serves 4
Ingredients:
1 x large head Iceberg lettuce
200g x beef (Sunday roast trimmings or thinly cut ribeye)
2 x cloves garlic, crushed
50ml x groundnut oil
½ x tsp chilli flakes (or 1 x chilli, medium heat)
1 x tsp freshly chopped coriander
Squeeze of Lime
Salt and Pepper to tast
How to make:
1. Pull off outer leaves of Iceberg and discard
2. Heat the oil in a frying pan over a medium/high heat
3. Put the garlic, beef and chilli into a pan
4. Fry for 1-2 minutes (if using raw meat a little longer)
5. Squeeze over the lime and sprinkle with coriander
6. Cut the iceberg into wedges approx. 3cm thick at the base
7. To serve, arrange the wedges onto a plate and pour the meat over the top