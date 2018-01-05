Essence of tomato soup

A spicy twist on a classic. This tomato soup recipe is really straightforward and will have you ready to face the elements again in no time.





Ingredients:

3 tbsp extra virgin olive oil

1 onion peeled and roughly chopped

900g/2lbs ripe tomatoes

2 red peppers, seeded and in chunks

850ml/1 1/2pts chicken or vegetable stock

Salt and freshly ground white pepper

A few drops of Tabasco®

2 red chillies sliced across for decoration



How to make:

1. Heat extra virgin olive oil in a pan and fry onion over gentle heat to soften but not brown. Add tomatoes and pepper and continue cooking gently to soften these as well.

2. Pour over stock and bring to bubbling. Turn down to simmer for 20 minutes with the lid on - or until all vegetables are soft.

3. Place a nylon sieve over a large bowl and carefully spoon vegetables into the sieve. Shake them a little, then leave for the essence to drain through.

4. Do not push the vegetables through the sieve or the soup will become cloudy. Season with salt and freshly ground white pepper. Shake in Tabasco®.

5. Bring back to bubbling to reduce by a quarter. Serve in soup bowls decorated with slices of red chilli.