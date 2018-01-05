>
Soup and salad | Tasty winter health food
  
Celery soup with walnuts

Celery soup with walnuts


This mouthwatering creation from Johnnie Mountain is a vegetarian's dream. It also works well as a starter dish for Christmas dinner. And with such strong flavours this soup doesn't even need a stock - this is a soup you'll be proud to master.
Serves 4

Ingredients:
2 x heads of celery (roughly chopped)
2 x large potatoes (peeled and cut 2cm dice)
1 x medium onion (finely chopped)
1 x litre water
100g x unsalted butter
10g x fennel seeds
50g x walnuts (chopped)
50g x Crème Fraîche
Salt and Pepper to taste

How to make:
1. Heat the butter in a large saucepan over a medium/high heat
2. Add the onions, celery and fennel seeds and cook for 6-8 minutes
3. Add the potato, cover with a lid and cook for a further 10 minutes
4. Remove the lid, add the water and bring to the boil
5. Simmer for 20 minutes (skim the surface of unwanted residue)
6. Remove from the heat and allow to cool for 10 minutes
7. Blend the soup with a hand blender until smooth
8. Season to taste
9. Serve in a bowl with chopped walnuts and Crème Fraîche as a garnish.


