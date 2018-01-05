>
Meat
Soup and salad | Tasty winter health food
Chicken breast with braised Cos

This simple salad is another Johnnie Mountain creation. With plenty of protein and vitamins, having this for lunch can double up as your good deed for the day.

Serves 4

Ingredients:4 x maize/cornfed chicken breasts (preferably skin on)
2 x heads Cos/Romaine lettuce (cut into 10cm long
strips)
25ml x light olive oil
400ml x chicken stock
100g x peas (Frozen is fine)
1 x tsp finely chopped fresh tarragon
Salt and pepper to taste

How to make:
1. Heat the oil in a large frying pan over a medium/high heat
2. Season the chicken breast and place in a pan, skin side down
3. Cook for 3 minutes, turn and put in the oven at Gas Mark 6 or 200ºc
4. Heat the chicken stock in a medium saucepan just to simmer
5. Add the lettuce and peas
6. Cook stock for 3-4 minutes
7. Remove the chicken from the oven after 8-10mins (allow to rest for 2-3mins)
8. Add the tarragon to the stock, season to taste
9. Serve in a bowl with the sliced chicken breast on top


