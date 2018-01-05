Bolognese stuffed peppers with cheese recipe Bolognese stuffed peppers with cheese Bolognese Stuffed Peppers with Cheese recipe



Bolognese is one of the core sauces in the range, and this recipe is designed to add a twist to a classic recipe.



Ingredients:

1 Jar Loyd Grossman Bolognese sauce

250 g Ground beef

1 red, 1 yellow and 1 green pepper

100g Grated cheese of choice Method:

1. Pre-heat oven to 180 C

2. Heat oil in a pan and add the beef. Fry until brown and pour in the jar of the Loyd Bolognese sauce.

3. Bring to a boil and simmer uncovered on very low heat for 20 minutes to reduce the sauce to a thick consistency. Cool to room temperature

4. Slice the peppers in half (lengthwise) with the stalks. Remove the seeds and pith.

5. Stuff the peppers tightly with the Bolognese and sprinkle some cheese on top

6. Place the peppers in the oven and bake until the cheese has melted.

7. Serve with a side of salad and crusty bread. Serves 3-4





