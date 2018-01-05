|
Salmon, Brocolli and Ginger Madras Parcels recipe
Ingredients
8 Salmon fillets
16 Broccoli florets
2” piece ginger cut into thin strands
1 lime
Aluminium foil
1 jar Loyd Grossman Madras sauce
Mixed Salad leaves
Method
1. Cut Aluminium foil into 8 large squares (large enough to wrap the fish in)
2. Place a salmon fillet, 2 broccoli florets, 3-4 strands of ginger, a few drops lime juice and 2 tbsp Loyd Madras sauce in the middle of each foil.
3. Wrap each foil well to avoid any leakages.
4. Place the foil on a BBQ and cook for 15 minutes
5. Remove and serve with salad leaves.
Serves 2