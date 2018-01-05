Salmon, brocolli and ginger madras parcels recipe Salmon, brocolli and ginger madras parcels Salmon, Brocolli and Ginger Madras Parcels recipe Ingredients

8 Salmon fillets

16 Broccoli florets

2” piece ginger cut into thin strands

1 lime

Aluminium foil

1 jar Loyd Grossman Madras sauce

Mixed Salad leaves Method 1. Cut Aluminium foil into 8 large squares (large enough to wrap the fish in)

2. Place a salmon fillet, 2 broccoli florets, 3-4 strands of ginger, a few drops lime juice and 2 tbsp Loyd Madras sauce in the middle of each foil.

3. Wrap each foil well to avoid any leakages.

4. Place the foil on a BBQ and cook for 15 minutes

5. Remove and serve with salad leaves. Serves 2





