Summer beans and mushroom Thai green curry recipe

Summer Beans and Mushroom Thai Green Curry

Ingredients

1tbsp vegetable oil

60g peas

100g broad beans - skinned

100g French beans - cut into 30mm pieces

200g button mushroom - halved

1tbsp vegetable oil

1 jar Loyd Grossman Thai Green Curry sauce (contains Anchovy)

400g fine rice noodles

Bunch fresh basil

4-5 spring onions, thinly sliced Method

1. It’s best to get fresh broad beans so first step is to pod and peel them. The beans are wonderfully tactile so this will be a pleasurable job.

2. Heat oil in a pan and gently stir fry the vegetables for 2 minutes. All these light vegetables need only the shortest amount of cooking to keep them fresh and crisp.

3. Stir in 1 jar Loyd Grossman Thai Green Curry sauce.

4. Gently simmer for 2-3 minutes, until the curry is thoroughly warmed through.

5. Take off the heat and liberally garnish with sliced spring onion and torn fresh basil leaves.

6. Cook rice noodles in boiling water for 3-4 minutes, as per packet instructions.

7. Drain under lots of cold running water.

8. To serve, stir some torn basil leaves and spring onion slices through the noodles and accompany with the deliciously light and fragrant curry. Serves 4



TIP: for a vegan or vegetarian alternative replace Loyd Grossman's Thai Green Curry sauce with your own veggie Thai Green Curry sauce - click here for a great recipe!







