Penne with bacon and red pepper recipe

Ingredients

4 rashers (approx 80g) unsmoked streaky bacon chopped into 20mm pieces

Olive oil

1 red pepper diced

1 350g jar LG Tomato & Basil sauce

Grated parmesan cheese

Handful of basil leaves Method

1. Heat the oil in a pan and add the bacon.

2. Cook for 4-5 minutes until the bacon is cooked.

3. Add the pepper and cook for a further 2 to 3 minutes until the pepper is beginning to brown

4. Add the sauce and simmer gently until it has heat through.

5. In another pan, add dry penne pasta to salted boiling water. When al dente, add to the sauce and mix through.

6. Take off the heat and let stand for a minute.

7. Stir through lots of torn basil leaves, top with grated parmesan and serve immediately. Serves 2







