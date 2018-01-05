>
>
>
Vegetables

Tenderstem broccoli recipes from Jo Pratt

 
TV chef and food writer Jo Pratt
In this article


TV chef and food writer Jo Pratt brings us her selection of quick and easy recipes using Tenderstem broccoli, a tender form of broccoli that is eaten whole. It has a distinctive mild flavour and a texture not unlike asparagus. Tenderstem is in season from June to December and available in all major supermarkets.



With thanks to Jo Pratt and www.tenderstem.co.uk  
Food and Drink Editor
12/06/2009
Tags Vegetables
Rank this page: 

Article Plan Tenderstem broccoli recipes

another free recipe every day
 

More recipes :

Don't miss...
Foods that you can easily grow at homeDelicious ideas for a romantic Valentine's dinner
Delicious ideas for Pancake DayThe massive rose gold trend
Latest… 05/01/2018
Guides
Videos
Happy Pancake Day! 11 Yummy Pancake Recipes To Make You Drool
Calories in fruits
Growing tomatoes
Superfoods
See all Food and Drink guides
This Is How Rainbow Unicorn Bagels Are Made
See all Food and Drink videos
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         