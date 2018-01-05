Recipe: Quinoa salad with feta, Tenderstem and pomegranate

I’ve used quinoa as a super healthy substitute to couscous or bulgur wheat. Not only is this a lovely midweek masterpiece, it’s also fantastic to eat al fresco as part of a picnic or ‘al desko’ as part of your working lunch.

Serves 4; Preparation time: 20 minutes; Cooking time: up to 20 minutes

Ingredients:

300g quinoa

200g pack Tenderstem broccoli

200g feta cheese, crumbled

1 large handful of pumpkin seeds

Seeds from 1 pomegranate

1 large handful of mint leaves, roughly chopped

1 large handful of flat-leaf parsley, roughly chopped

3-4 ripe tomatoes, deseeded and chopped

1 bunch spring onions, finely sliced

3 tbsp extra-virgin olive oil

3 tbsp lemon juice



Method:

Cook the quinoa according to the packet instructions. Leave to cool in a large mixing bowl. Meanwhile, the Tenderstem can be cut into small bite-size pieces and either lightly steamed or boiled, until just tender (4-5 minutes will be about right) and also left to cool. Heat a small frying pan and lightly toast the pumpkin seeds until they are slightly crunchy. Remove from the pan and leave to cool. Once the quinoa and Tenderstem are cool, stir together along with the feta, pomegranate seeds, herbs, tomato, spring onions, olive oil and lemon juice. Season with a little salt, (the feta cheese will add a salty flavour) and a good twist of black pepper. Toss together until everything is combined and either serve straight away or keep in the fridge.





Photo: www.tenderstem.co.uk