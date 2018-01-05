Recipe: Miso cod with wok-fried Tenderstem and Shitake noodles

The secret of this recipe is to get a thick piece of cod fillet (about 3cm or more) and to marinate it for 24 hours. Mirin and White miso paste are both available from many supermarkets and health food shops, or you could try your local Asian food store.

Serves 4: Preparation time: 20 minutes + 24 h marinating; Cooking time: 15 minutes

Ingredients:

For the cod and marinade:

75ml mirin (a low alcohol, very sweet rice wine)

75ml rice wine or dry sherry

100g white miso paste

100g caster sugar

4 thick cod fillets

For the Wok-fried Tenderstem:

1 tbsp vegetable oil

200g Tenderstem broccoli

2 cloves of garlic, peeled and crushed

200g shiitake mushrooms, thinly sliced

3 sheets of medium egg noodles, cooked

2 medium pak choi, finely sliced

1 bunch of spring onions, finely sliced

juice of 1 lime

1 small bunch of coriander

First of all, you need to make the marinade and leave it to cool. Place the mirin and rice wine in a saucepan and bring to the boil. Stir in the miso paste and caster sugar until they dissolve. Allow the marinade to return to the boil then remove from the heat immediately and leave to cool. Place the cod in a bowl or sealable sandwich bag and pour over the cooled marinade. Cover (if it is in a bowl) and leave in the fridge to marinade for 24 hours.



When you are ready to cook the cod, pre-heat the grill to high. Remove the cod from the miso marinade, and place on an oiled baking tray - skin side down. Reserve the marinade. Cook for about 12 minutes until the top is dark golden and the fish tender and cooked through. While the cod is under the grill, heat the oil in a wok. Cut the Tenderstem into 2-3cm long pieces and add to the wok along with the garlic and shiitake mushrooms. Stir fry for a couple of minutes before adding the noodles, pak choi and spring onions. Stir fry until the noodles are heated through and then add a couple of large spoonfuls of the miso marinade. Cook for a minute or so for the marinade to boil and coat all if the ingredients in the wok, and finish by adding the lime juice and coriander. Serve the Tenderstem and Shiitake mushroom noodles with the miso cod, spooning any sauce from the wok over the top of the fish.





Photo: www.tenderstem.co.uk