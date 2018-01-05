Stir-fried prawns and Tenderstem with Oriental seasoning

This takes about ten minutes to make from scratch! It’s healthy, delicious and a great alternative to a Friday night takeaway. Serve it with noodles or rice and a nice glass of white wine.

Serves 2 as a main course

Preparation time: 10 minutes

Cooking time: 6-8 minutes

Ingredients:

2 tbsp wok/stir-fry oil

1 long red chilli, halved, seeded and finely sliced

2 cloves of garlic, chopped or crushed

2cm piece of ginger, peeled and finely chopped

200g Tenderstem broccoli, sliced in half

200g raw peeled tiger prawns

100g oyster mushrooms, torn into bite-size pieces

100g beansprouts

2 tbsp soy sauce

2 tbsp rice wine or dry sherry

2 tbsp runny honey

2 tsp toasted sesame seeds (optional)

1 tbsp chopped coriander



Method:

Heat a wok over a high heat and then add the oil. As soon as the oil is smoking, add the chilli, garlic and ginger to the wok. Stir-fry for about 30 seconds and then add the Tenderstem, prawns, oyster mushrooms and beansprouts. Fry for a few minutes, moving and tossing around in the pan to cook evenly. Once the prawns are cooked through (pink in colour), add the soy sauce, rice wine or sherry and honey. Continue to stir-fry for a further minute or so until the Tenderstem is just becoming tender and everything is coated with the oriental seasoning. Serve straight away scattered with sesame seeds if using and chopped coriander.





Photo: www.tenderstem.co.uk