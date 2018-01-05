Stir-fried prawns and Tenderstem with Oriental seasoning
This takes about ten minutes to make from scratch! It’s healthy, delicious and a great alternative to a Friday night takeaway. Serve it with noodles or rice and a nice glass of white wine.
Serves 2 as a main course
Preparation time: 10 minutes
Cooking time: 6-8 minutes
Ingredients:
2 tbsp wok/stir-fry oil
1 long red chilli, halved, seeded and finely sliced
2 cloves of garlic, chopped or crushed
2cm piece of ginger, peeled and finely chopped
200g Tenderstem broccoli, sliced in half
200g raw peeled tiger prawns
100g oyster mushrooms, torn into bite-size pieces
100g beansprouts
2 tbsp soy sauce
2 tbsp rice wine or dry sherry
2 tbsp runny honey
2 tsp toasted sesame seeds (optional)
1 tbsp chopped coriander
Method:
Heat a wok over a high heat and then add the oil. As soon as the oil is smoking, add the chilli, garlic and ginger to the wok. Stir-fry for about 30 seconds and then add the Tenderstem, prawns, oyster mushrooms and beansprouts. Fry for a few minutes, moving and tossing around in the pan to cook evenly. Once the prawns are cooked through (pink in colour), add the soy sauce, rice wine or sherry and honey. Continue to stir-fry for a further minute or so until the Tenderstem is just becoming tender and everything is coated with the oriental seasoning. Serve straight away scattered with sesame seeds if using and chopped coriander.
Photo: www.tenderstem.co.uk