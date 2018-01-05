Recipe: Creamy Dolcelatte and Tenderstem soup with tomato and herb croutons

Perfect to kick off your dinner party, great in a mug for a light lunch at the weekend, and it even travels well for a working lunch, this soup does it all.

Serves 4-6

Preparation time: 20 minutes

Cooking time: 20 minutes

Ingredients

For the croutons:

4 pieces of thick sliced white bread

4 tbsp sun-dried tomato oil (taken from a jar of sun-dried tomatoes)

2 tsp mixed dried herbs

1 tsp sea salt

For the soup:

2 tbsp olive oil

1 onion, peeled and chopped

2 cloves of garlic, peeled and crushed

1 medium potato, peeled and diced

1 bay leaf

2 x 200g pack Tenderstem broccoli

1 ltr vegetable stock

150g Dolcelatte cheese



Method:

Pre-heat the oven to 220ºC/200ºC fan ovens/Gas 7. To make the croutons, remove the crusts from the bread, and cut each piece into approximately 1 cm cubes. Toss with the olive oil, herbs and salt. Tip onto a baking tray and bake in the pre-heated oven for about 10 minutes until golden and crunchy, turning once or twice throughout the cooking time. Remove from the oven and leave to cool. To make the soup, heat the oil in a large saucepan and then gently sauté the onion for 5 minutes until softened but not coloured. Add the garlic, potato and bay leaf. Cover with a lid and cook for 5 minutes, stirring a couple of times until the potato is starting to become tender. Cut the Tenderstem into 2-3cm pieces and add to the pan along with the stock. Bring to a simmer and cook for 5 minutes, or until the Tenderstem® is tender. Roughly chop the Dolcelatte, and stir into the pan, until it has melted. Remove the bay leaf, and also remove a few of the Tenderstem florets to garnish the finished soup, keeping them to one side. Using a hand blender or liquidiser, blitz the soup until it is as smooth as you wish. Season with pepper and a little salt (the cheese is quite salty so don’t go overboard on the salt). Serve the soup hot, garnished with the Tenderstem florets, and with the crunchy tomato and herb croutons.





Photo: www.tenderstem.co.uk