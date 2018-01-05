Recipe: Barbecued Tenderstem with melting goat's cheese and sun-dried tomato dressing croutons

Don’t just save the barbeque for burgers and sausages – this exceptionally flavoursome recipe is a brilliant (barbequed) starter or side dish. You could even serve it as a main dish for vegetarians.

Serves 2-4 as a starter or side dish

Preparation time: 10 minutes

Cooking time: 5-8 minutes

Ingredients:

200g pack Tenderstem broccoli

1 tbsp olive oil

3-4 sun-dried tomatoes in oil

2 tbsp extra virgin olive oil

1 tsp balsamic vinegar

100g soft mild goat’s cheese

50g pine nuts, lightly toasted

Method:

Toss the Tenderstem in the 1 tbsp of olive oil and keep to one side while you make the dressing. Finely chop the sun-dried tomatoes and place in a small bowl with the extra virgin olive oil and balsamic vinegar. Season with salt and pepper and mix well. Place the Tenderstem on your barbeque and cook for about 5-8 minutes, turning regularly until it is becoming tender with grill lines on the stems. Place the barbequed Tenderstem on a serving plate and immediately crumble over the goat’s cheese so it starts to melt just slightly from the heat of the Tenderstem. Spoon over the dressing, scatter with the pine nuts and serve straight away.





