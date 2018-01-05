>
Vegetables
Tenderstem broccoli recipes
Recipe: Thai chicken, pumpkin and Tenderstem curry
Recipe: Thai chicken, pumpkin and Tenderstem curry


This recipe is straightforward enough to memorise, and great for using up a selection of vegetables. It’s a mild to medium flavoured curry so should be a favourite with all the family.

Serves 4
Preparation time: 20 minutes
Cooking time: 30 minutes

Ingredients:
1 tbsp sunflower or vegetable oil
1 onion, chopped
3cm piece of ginger, peeled and finely chopped
2 cloves of garlic, peeled and finely chopped or crushed
70g red curry paste
2 chicken breasts cut into bite-size pieces
1 medium pumpkin or butternut squash, peeled and cut into 2cm pieces
1 tbsp fish sauce
400g tin of coconut milk
200g pack Tenderstem broccoli
150g baby corn halved
1 bunch of spring onions, sliced
Juice of 1 lime
1 bunch of coriander, chopped
Thai rice to serve

Method:
Heat the oil in a wok or frying pan and then gently sauté the onion, ginger and garlic for about 5 minutes until t has softened but not coloured. Stir in the curry paste and chicken, and cook for about 1 minute. Stir in the pumpkin or butternut squash, and then add the fish sauce, coconut milk and 200ml water. Bring to a simmer and cook uncovered for 15 minutes. Add the Tenderstem, baby corn and spring onions to the curry and continue to cook for about 5 minutes until the vegetables are tender. Finish off by stirring in the lime juice and coriander before serving with Thai rice.

Tip:
If you are using another brand of curry paste, check the instructions for the recommended quantity to serve 4 people.


