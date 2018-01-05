Recipe: Thai chicken, pumpkin and Tenderstem curry

This recipe is straightforward enough to memorise, and great for using up a selection of vegetables. It’s a mild to medium flavoured curry so should be a favourite with all the family.

Serves 4

Preparation time: 20 minutes

Cooking time: 30 minutes

Ingredients:

1 tbsp sunflower or vegetable oil

1 onion, chopped

3cm piece of ginger, peeled and finely chopped

2 cloves of garlic, peeled and finely chopped or crushed

70g red curry paste

2 chicken breasts cut into bite-size pieces

1 medium pumpkin or butternut squash, peeled and cut into 2cm pieces

1 tbsp fish sauce

400g tin of coconut milk

200g pack Tenderstem broccoli

150g baby corn halved

1 bunch of spring onions, sliced

Juice of 1 lime

1 bunch of coriander, chopped

Thai rice to serve

Method:

Heat the oil in a wok or frying pan and then gently sauté the onion, ginger and garlic for about 5 minutes until t has softened but not coloured. Stir in the curry paste and chicken, and cook for about 1 minute. Stir in the pumpkin or butternut squash, and then add the fish sauce, coconut milk and 200ml water. Bring to a simmer and cook uncovered for 15 minutes. Add the Tenderstem, baby corn and spring onions to the curry and continue to cook for about 5 minutes until the vegetables are tender. Finish off by stirring in the lime juice and coriander before serving with Thai rice.

Tip:

If you are using another brand of curry paste, check the instructions for the recommended quantity to serve 4 people.





Photo: www.tenderstem.co.uk

