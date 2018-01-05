>
>
>
Vegetables

Vegetarian BBQ ideas

  

Vegetarian BBQ ideas

Everyone loves BBQ season but when it comes to catering for vegetarians there are plenty of ways to make it more interesting than a grilled mushroom.

These recipe ideas and tips from top chefs should inspire you to throw the best vegetarian BBQ of all - and not a chipolata in sight.

Vegetarian BBQ © Polka Dot - Vegetarian BBQ ideas
Vegetarian BBQ © Polka Dot

Fire up the Barbie
 

Before you start grilling, you need to get your BBQ at the right temperature and ensure that whatever it is you're cooking, won't stick to the grill.

TV chef Jo Pratt says: “Light the fire well in advance so the coals are glowing red and covered in a layer of white ash. This will take around ½ hour with charcoal.

"Make sure the bars on the rack are really hot to stop any food from sticking to them. It is best to lightly oil any food before placing it on the bars than oil the bars themselves."

"And don’t be tempted to move the food around too much whilst it is cooking otherwise it could break up, stick or tear when turning, or steam and go soggy as not enough heat will be able to barbeque the food properly (you are after a slightly burned edge to the foods where they come into contact with the bars)."




 
  
Food and Drink Editor
24/08/2011
Tags Vegetables
Rank this page: 

Article Plan Vegetarian BBQ ideas
another free recipe every day
 

More recipes :

Don't miss...
44 Pinterest Worthy Home Offices To Inspire The Girl Boss In YouThe most beautiful villages in Europe
Movie Stars Who Are Unrecognisable On ScreenThe best ideas for New Year's Eve worldwide!
Latest… 05/01/2018
Guides
Videos
Happy Pancake Day! 11 Yummy Pancake Recipes To Make You Drool
Calories in fruits
Growing tomatoes
Superfoods
See all Food and Drink guides
This Is How Rainbow Unicorn Bagels Are Made
See all Food and Drink videos
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         