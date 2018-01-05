>
>
>
Vegetarian BBQ ideas

BBQ sweet dishes

 

BBQ sweet dishes

BBQ sweet dishes
Get fruity with your grill © Hemera


Your BBQ doesn't have to be dedicated to sausages and skewers of the savoury variety.

TV chef Jo Pratt knows that you can have fun with your barbie and can use it to create some sweet treats.

Jo says: "Make the most of the hot coals once you have eaten your savoury foods, and cook some sweet goodies.

Thickly sliced pineapple, mango, or halved peaches/nectarines are delicious when barbequed for a few minutes and served splashed with fruit liqueur and cream.

If you are cooking for children they will love sliced bananas wrapped in foil with chocolate and cooked until the chocolate has melted, then served with ice-cream, and chopped nuts, or even barbequed marshmallows.”




  
  
Food and Drink Editor
24/08/2011
Article Plan Vegetarian BBQ ideas
Latest… 05/01/2018
