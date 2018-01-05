BBQ sweet dishes BBQ sweet dishes Get fruity with your grill © Hemera

Your BBQ doesn't have to be dedicated to sausages and skewers of the savoury variety.



TV chef Jo Pratt knows that you can have fun with your barbie and can use it to create some sweet treats.



Jo says: "Make the most of the hot coals once you have eaten your savoury foods, and cook some sweet goodies.



Thickly sliced pineapple, mango, or halved peaches/nectarines are delicious when barbequed for a few minutes and served splashed with fruit liqueur and cream.



If you are cooking for children they will love sliced bananas wrapped in foil with chocolate and cooked until the chocolate has melted, then served with ice-cream, and chopped nuts, or even barbequed marshmallows.”





