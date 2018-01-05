Apple skewers

|
Vegetarian BBQ ideas
BBQ Pink Lady® Apple Kebabs with Ginger Yoghurt Dip Recipe
Inspired by Australia, one of the growing regions for Pink Lady® apples, these make the perfect end to any barbeque - juicy fruit kebabs with a zingy dip.
Serves: 2
You’ll need:
What to do:
1. Thread the apples and pineapple onto 4 skewers. Brush with 1 tbsp honey. Heat a griddle pan until really hot and cook for 4-5 minutes, turning until chargrilled.
2. In a small bowl mix together the Greek yoghurt, ginger and remaining honey. Serve the kebabs with the yoghurt and scatter with the mint.
Food and Drink Editor
24/08/2011
