Vegetables
Vegetarian BBQ ideas

Apple skewers

 

BBQ Pink Lady® Apple Kebabs with Ginger Yoghurt Dip Recipe

Apple Skewers © Sipa - Apple skewers
Apple Skewers © Sipa

Inspired by Australia, one of the growing regions for Pink Lady® apples, these make the perfect end to any barbeque - juicy fruit kebabs with a zingy dip.

Serves: 2
Preparation time: 10 minutes
Cooking time: 5 minutes

You’ll need:
1 Pink Lady® apple, cored and cut into 12 wedges
150 g fresh pineapple, peeled, cored and cut into 4 cubes (1/4 small pineapple)
4 tbsp honey
150 g 0% fat Greek yoghurt
2 tsp freshly grated ginger
A few fresh mint leaves

What to do:

1. Thread the apples and pineapple onto 4 skewers. Brush with 1 tbsp honey. Heat a griddle pan until really hot and cook for 4-5 minutes, turning until chargrilled.

2. In a small bowl mix together the Greek yoghurt, ginger and remaining honey. Serve the kebabs with the yoghurt and scatter with the mint.




  
  
Food and Drink Editor
24/08/2011
Tags Vegetables
Article Plan Vegetarian BBQ ideas
Latest… 05/01/2018
