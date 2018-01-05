Apple skewers

BBQ Pink Lady® Apple Kebabs with Ginger Yoghurt Dip Recipe

Apple Skewers © Sipa

Inspired by Australia, one of the growing regions for Pink Lady® apples, these make the perfect end to any barbeque - juicy fruit kebabs with a zingy dip.

Serves: 2

Preparation time: 10 minutes

Cooking time: 5 minutes

You’ll need:

1 Pink Lady® apple, cored and cut into 12 wedges

150 g fresh pineapple, peeled, cored and cut into 4 cubes (1/4 small pineapple)

4 tbsp honey

150 g 0% fat Greek yoghurt

2 tsp freshly grated ginger

A few fresh mint leaves

What to do:

1. Thread the apples and pineapple onto 4 skewers. Brush with 1 tbsp honey. Heat a griddle pan until really hot and cook for 4-5 minutes, turning until chargrilled.

2. In a small bowl mix together the Greek yoghurt, ginger and remaining honey. Serve the kebabs with the yoghurt and scatter with the mint.



