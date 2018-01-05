>
Vegetarian BBQ ideas

Sweet Eve Strawberry and Vanilla Toasted Brioche

Top the ultimate BBQ feast off with this sumptuous desert featuring rich buttery BBQ toasted brioche used to sandwich ripe Sweet Eve strawberries and vanilla infused sugar.

Serves: 4

Preparation time: 15 minutes
Toasting time: 6 minutes

You’ll need:

8 slices of brioche bread
400g ripe Sweet Eve strawberries
Unsalted butter for spreading
100g soft brown cane sugar
1 heaped tsp of vanilla bean paste

What to do:

1. Light the BBQ and when hot, toast the eight slices of brioche bread on a high grill so they don’t get burnt. Toast till golden brown, roughly 3 minutes each side. The brioche bread will go quite crispy. Set aside for a few minutes to cool down slightly.

2. Hull the strawberries with a teaspoon, and then slice them in quarters. Place in a bowl, add the vanilla bean paste and the sugar, and then mix well.

3. Take four slices of toasted brioche, spread each thinly with butter, then spoon some of the strawberry mixture on top of each. Top each with another slice of toasted brioche, to form a sandwich.

Serve each toasted brioche sandwich on individual serving plates, with a spoonful or two of extra strawberries on the side.




  
  
24/08/2011
