Grilled veg and salads Grilled veg and salads



Summer Salad of Grilled Tenderstem®, Peaches & Goats’ Cheese



One of the easiest ways to cater for vegetarians at BBQ's is to grill veg on the BBQ and combine it into a delicious salad of grilled vegetables and cheeses. This recipe from Jo Pratt has our mouths watering... This simple salad is bursting with freshness and flavor. When it’s hot outside try using a barbeque instead of a griddle for a perfect alfresco dish!

Serves: 4

Preparation time: 10 minutes Cooking time: 10 minutes

You’ll need:

200g Tenderstem®, stems cut in half 3 ripe peaches, stone removed and cut in quarters 1 tbsp olive oil 100g baby spinach leaves 150g goats cheese log (we used Kidderton Ash), cut into 1cm slices Small bunch fresh basil , leaves picked and torn

Freshly ground black pepper and sea salt For the dressing: 4 tbsp extra virgin olive oil 2 tbsp good quality balsamic vinegar

To serve: Crusty ciabatta, cut into slices

What to do: 1. Pre heat the BBQ or griddle pan until smoking hot - this will take about 10 minutes. 2. In a medium bowl, toss the Tenderstem® and In a medium bowl, toss the Tenderstem® and peach quarters in the olive oil and season with a little freshly ground black pepper and sea salt. 3. Cook the Tenderstem® and peaches on the hot griddle for about 5 minutes, turning a few times, until they are just tender and marked with griddle-lines. 4. Arrange the spinach leaves on a serving platter, top with the cooked Tenderstem® and peaches and add the goats cheese slices. 5. Sprinkle with the torn basil leaves and dress with a drizzle of extra virgin olive oil and balsamic vinegar. Serve immediately with plenty of crusty ciabatta to soak up the delicious juices.







