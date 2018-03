Chutneys and marinades Chutneys and marinades No BBQ would be complete without the right set of marinades and chutney's oils and dipping sauces to add some extra sizzle.



Why not make your own Onion and Chilli Chutney to spice up the veggie burgers and grilled veg?

Onion Chutney Onion and Chilli Chutney



Makes: 2 jars



Preparation time: 15 minutes

Cooking time: 50-60 minutes



Ingredients:



2 Tablespoons olive oil

3 Large red British Onions, about 500g/1lb 2oz in total, roughly

chopped

1 Red pepper, cored, deseeded, diced

1-2 Large mild red chillies, to taste, deseeded, finely chopped

8 Plum tomatoes, about 500g/1lb 2oz in total, roughly chopped

150g/5oz Caster sugar

150ml/5fl oz Red wine vinegar

1 Large bay leaf

Salt and ground black pepper



Method

1. Heat the oil in a large saucepan, add the onions and fry gently for 5 minutes until the onions are beginning to soften.

2. Mix in the remaining ingredients then simmer gently for about 45-55 minutes, stirring occasionally until the chutney is soft and thick.

3. Spoon the chutney into warmed jars, smooth the tops level and cover with a waxed disc then a screw top or clip on lid. Leave to cool then keep up to 2 months in a cool cupboard or once opened in the fridge.





Nudo Olive Oils





Nudo produces quality olive oils on a small, artisanal farming scale from their groves in Le Marche, Italy.



All Nudo olive oils are first cold press extra virgin and extra tasty too. Delicious. Experiment with different cooking oils too which can add extra flavour and interest to your BBQ creations. We love Nudo's Olive Oils - especially the Olive Oil with Chilli and the Lemon Olive Oil too.Nudo produces quality olive oils on a small, artisanal farming scale from their groves in Le Marche, Italy.All Nudo olive oils are first cold press extra virgin and extra tasty too. Delicious.