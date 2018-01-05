Side dishes Giant Couscous with Cucumber, Mint & Nudo Mandarin Olive Oil







These side dish recipes are simple to make and vegetarian friendly.



Serves: 4



Ingredients:



Giant Couscous - 1 cup

Cucumber - 1 medium

Mint - 6 stalks

Feta - 100g, cubed

Mandarin olive oil - a few decent glugs

Salt and black pepper to taste



1. Drizzle a glug of mandarin olive oil in a pan and lightly fry the couscous for 2-3 minutes on a medium heat. When golden brown, add a cup of cold water to the pan and stir continuous.



2. Once all the water has been absorbed, keep on adding more until the couscous is tender throughout. This should take about 15 minutes. Set it aside to cool.



3. Cut the ends off the cucumber and halve lengthwise. Scoop out the seeds with a dessert spoon. Peel the skin off the one half, or if you’re a bit fussy with your cucumber skin, peel both. Halve the pieces lengthways again cut the cumber into rough 1/4 inch pieces. Also cube the feta in a similar size.



4. Remove the mint leaves from the stalks and tear them into small pieces - this releases more flavour. Add the mint, feta and cucumber to the couscous. Add a few decent glugs of Mandarin olive oil, season with salt and pepper, mix through and serve chilled.





