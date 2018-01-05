Vegetarian BBQ ideas Grilling vegetables



Grilled vegetables © iStockphoto

Reto Frei, co-founder of Ttibits www.tibits.co.uk, one of the UK’s leading vegetarian restaurants says: “Be creative with vegetable skewers: all kind of vegetables can be used: mushrooms, cherry tomatoes, aubergine, courgette, sweetcorn.



"Chop them into quite large chunks, marinate in oil and lime juice and add fresh herbs and spices to your taste. Add halloumi or paneer cheese. Add salt after roasting to prevent the vegetable drying out.”



“For a quick way to prepare vegetables without spending time precisely slicing thin strips with a large knife- use a potato peeler or cheese peeler and press in hard to get lots of lovely thin strips of courgette, sweet potato, aubergine, carrot and place them on a foil and add a bit of oil, salt and pepper after roasting and use it in a salad.



These taste delicious in a salad with feta and lots of fresh herbs.”





