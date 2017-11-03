02/09 - Ryan ends up in hospital and confesses all

Coronation Street Episode Guide - Sunday 2nd September

Coronation Street Episode Guide



Sunday 2nd September

SPOILER ALERT

Ryan packs his bag to leave and takes Michelle's factory keys. Steve had agreed to look after Amy but leaves Tracy in the lurch to search for Ryan when Michelle discovers that he's gone.

Ryan heads to the factory and searches for petty cash. Rob arrives and, thinking Ryan's a burglar, attacks him.

Ryan ends up in A&E and insists he was looking for Michelle in the factory. Rob says he's lying, before Ryan tells the doctor to call the police because he wants to report an assault. If Rob's found guilty, he'll head straight back to prison.

But Ryan later breaks down and confesses he wanted to find cash for his next fix. Steve decides to move in to help Michelle cope.

Elsewhere, Tina secures a full-time job with Owen, while Tommy has work at a warehouse.

Also, Sean targets Lesley's vase when he arrives home drunk - with disastrous results.